Gov. Bill Haslam doesn't rule out Senate run in 2018

Gov. Bill Haslam says he's not thinking about future political ambitions right now, but didn't rule out a run for a U.S. Senate seat in 2018 when he leaves the governor's office either.

In a meeting with reporters and editors from across the state attending the annual Tennessee Press Association conference in Nashville on Wednesday, Haslam said he's focused on what he's doing now and not sure what he will do when he finishes his second term in 2018.

"I honestly don't know," he said. "Two years feels like a long time."

Haslam is term-limited and can't seek the governor's office again.

Sen. Bob Corker is Tennessee's next Senate seat to come up for re-election in 2018. Corker and Haslam are close friends, and both have previously served as mayors. Corker was mayor of Chattanooga from 2001 to 2005, and Haslam was mayor of Knoxville from 2003 to 2011.

Corker has become one of the most powerful senators in Washington as the chair of the Foreign Relations Committee. He was also on the short list of President Donald Trump to lead the State Department.

Sen. Lamar Alexander, 76, will be 80 when his Senate seat is up for reelection in 2020.

