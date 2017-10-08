GSMNP, Cherokee National Forest cautioning visitors

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Newport Animal Shelter likely to close
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender
-
Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop
-
Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe
-
Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor
-
Newport animal shelter could close
-
Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions
More Stories
-
Locally heavy rain and gusty winds possible todayDec 10, 2015, 10:15 a.m.
-
KPD: 3 lanes of I-40 west blocked after 'serious…Oct. 8, 2017, 7:03 p.m.
-
Nate may cause power outages in East TennesseeOct. 8, 2017, 6:25 p.m.