Harlem Globetrotter sinks shot from atop the GA Dome

A native Georgian, Alex 'Moose' Weeks from the Harlem Globetrotters decided to liven things up at the now empty Georgia Dome.

After climbing a countless amount of stairs, Weeks made it to the top of the Georgia Dome to do what may seem impossible to the average athlete.

Weeks sunk a shot from the top of the Georgia Dome all the way down to a basketball hoop on the football field. He actually made it. A beautiful swish.

First the Hawks win against the Houston Rockets on their home court, a native Georgian and Harlem Globetrotter made an almost impossible shot in our Georgia Dome and now the Falcons are getting ready to play in the Super Bowl. I'm feeling pretty great about our odds to win this year.

You can catch the Harlem Globetrotters in Atlanta on March 11, 2017 and on March 18, 2017 at the Infinite Energy Center.

