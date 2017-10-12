He was a monster, like the devil: Grandfather describes baby's alleged killer

COVINGTON, Ga. -- A family is grieving the loss of a newborn baby as the child's father sits in jail for her death.

Now, young Caliyah's grandfather is speaking out about what the child's mother Courtney - his own daughter - endured even before the infant's death.

"We just learned about all these beatings, Sunday, when she went in for more questioning - after they arrested him and Newton County had him in for questioning and all," Tim Bell said. "Sheriff's department took pictures of her back and all which was about a solid bruise, what they say."

Looking at the situation now, he said he wished she had come forward but understood why she didn't.

"There it is again, he had her self-esteem so low that she felt like he was the only one she could turn to and this was the outcome of it," Bell said.

On Wednesday, charges were filed against Chris McNabb, the baby's father. He now faces charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery and concealing a death.

Bell said the charges are bringing their family hope that justice will be served for his granddaughter - and help his daughter recover from the tragedy. But they also reveal to her family, just what kind of person McNabb really was.

"He was a monster. He was like the devil," Bell said. "Just how he treated my daughter and I guess he treated other people like that, too."

Sadly charges indicate the possibility that even McNabb's own daughter may not have been spared from his wrath.

"I can't imagine anybody hurting an innocent baby like that," Bell said. "I can't just imagine that."

A captain with the Newton County Sheriff's Office said they're focused on investigating the death of Caliyah but confirmed that they have spoken Courtney about the abuse she had reportedly suffered and are taking those allegations seriously. Investigators plan to present evidence and statements on that to the district attorney's office soon.

In the meantime, McNabb is expected to make his first court appearance Thursday morning.

