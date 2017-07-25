Alzheimer's Disease: Did you know?

One in nine people age 65 and older has Alzheimer's disease, according to Alz.org.

Alzheimer’s disease is a degenerative brain disease and the most common cause of dementia, the Alz.org report states.

Dementia is characterized by a decline in memory, language, problem-solving and other cognitive skills that affects a person’s ability to perform everyday activities.

Alzheimer’s disease is ultimately fatal. By 2025, roughly 140,000 people age 65 and older in Tennessee are projected to have Alzheimer’s.

The number of Alzheimer's cases in the state is set to increase by 34-44 percent in the next 10 years. (Photo: Alzheimer's Association)

Plaques and tangles in the brain are considered hallmarks of Alzheimer's Disease. The third main feature of Alzheimer's is the gradual loss of connections between nerve cells (neurons) in the brain. This loss leads to diminished cell function and cell death.

On Wednesday, July 26 at 6 p.m., 10News investigates a new study that takes images of the brain and looks at the plaque associated with Alzhemer's Disease.

Nearly 20 thousand Medicare patients are expected to participate in the study. You do have to qualify and be referred by an IDEAS Study Dementia Specialist.

