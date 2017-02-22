Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz's restaurant fails health inspection

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Sweetwater to have prime view of rare eclipse
-
One year later: Blount Co. juvenile attack
-
Knox Co. inmate Vivitrol treatment to begin
-
Runner's foot impaled by nail purposely placed on trail
-
Christopher Duntsch Sentenced
-
Report: 998 TN bridges structurally deficient
-
Off and on ran possible Wednesday
-
Catholic wins first district title since 2007, beats CAK, 70-54
-
Knoxville hosting healthcare town hall
-
Missing 2-year-old found safe near home
More Stories
-
MTSU poll finds slim majority of Tennesseans approve…Feb 22, 2017, 1:54 p.m.
-
Haslam's gas tax bill set to be taken up WednesdayFeb 21, 2017, 5:34 p.m.
-
East Tennessee DA appointed to investigate Jeremy DurhamFeb 22, 2017, 1:24 p.m.