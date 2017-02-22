Blount Memorial Hospital eliminating 100 full-time positions

Doctor (Photo: anyaberkut, Anna Berkut)

Blount Memorial Hospital will be eliminating approximately 100 full-time positions effective April 15.

The hospital cited "the impact of significant changes in the health care industry, as well as federal and state government decisions" as reasons for the change.

The majority of the affected employees are being transitioned into other open positions within the system, according to a release from the hospital. It said less than 40 people are being affected.

Hospital CEO Don Heinemann explained that they must ensure the hospital's workforce meets the demands of the needs of the population.

“Currently, we are at a point where the budgeted workforce and the activity of the medical economic environment, including payor activities, aren’t adding up and haven’t for a period of time. We have held out as long as we could in hopes that this would change, but this simply hasn’t been the case, which means we must make adjustments,” Heinemann said.

Blount Memorial currently employees around 2,450 employees.

