Body detox: Do juice cleanses work?

Depending on who you ask, juice cleanses are either health elixirs meant to detox the body or expensive programs that are high in fruit sugars and do little for your waistline long term.

So, do they actually work?

There isn't much evidence detox or cleansing programs like juice cleanses actually remove harmful substances from the body, according to the National Institute of Health.

While the idea of magically resetting the body with a juice cleanse is popular, the body can remove toxins and cleanse on its own, according to Joan Salge Blake, a professor at Boston University and nutrition and healthy eating expert.

“There is no science to suggest that you need to detox your body," Blake said. "Your body is smarter than that. You have built in detox organs, the liver and kidney clean up any waste that needs to leave the body."

Juice cleanses typically involve a person consuming only fruit or vegetable juices and water for several days to weeks. The juices are often made with organic fruits and vegetables, and aren't like the concentrated fruit juice you can get at the grocery store.

People who take part in a juice cleanse may be trying to "kickstart" healthier eating habits, and could notice a small temporary weight change, according to Robin Foroutan, an integrative dietitian at The Morrison Center and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

"(When you do a juice cleanse) you are eliminating junk food, gluten, high fructose corn syrup; things that people might be sensitive to, so you are reducing bloating and may lose a few pounds, but it's not a true detox," Foroutan said.

Toxins in our body are eliminated through sweat, stool and urine, according to Foroutan.

Blake notes that juice cleanses can be upwards of $100 for a 3-5 day long cleanse, but often leave out the nutrients that can actually help the body cleanse.

When you turn vegetables and fruits into juice, the fiber is left behind, which is the "gold," said Blake, who is the author of Nutrition & You: Core Concepts to Good Health.

"If you want to talk about mother nature's detox foods, they are foods that are high in fiber," Blake said. "(Juice cleanses) leave behind the fiber that helps get things moving through the GI track; so you can think of fiber as a broom sweeping out GI tract."

Foroutan notes that some cleanses come with small meals or encourage people to eat small meals to prevent constipation and ensure that people are getting enough calories.

For those who want to try a juice cleanse, it's important to talk to a dietitian or ease into a cleanse by cutting out some of the unhealthy foods they've been eating or trying a vegetarian diet for a few weeks. That's because many people feel exhausted or have a headache the first few days of a cleanse.

"People generally don’t feel good on juice cleanses for a couple of reasons," Foroutan said. "They may not be taking in enough calories or the juices are too high in fruit sugars, and so your blood sugar is spiking and dropping."

Foroutan said people who want to "cleanse" can do it naturally by drinking more water and eating more fruits, vegetables and fiber-rich foods.

