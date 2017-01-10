Five-year breast cancer survivor wants others to know there is hope

(Photo: Roach, Katie)

One woman shares her story of hope after finding out she had breast cancer from a self check. Hear this survivor's story on 10News at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Remission. It’s a word anyone with cancer longs to hear. Shalana White has heard that word twice; the second time was much sweeter than the first.

White was 29 when doctors diagnosed her with breast cancer in 2012. The normal treatments ensued: chemotherapy, surgery and reconstruction.

At first, she thought she was too young and constantly asked herself ‘why me?’ After about 18 months of treatments, she was told the cancer was gone.

After a double mastectomy, she was hopeful for the future. A year later, she found out the cancer was back and spreading.

“Every scan, every test I had, it would come back in a different spot,” White said.

Doctors first found it in her chest wall, then her back and sternum, and eventually her neck.

“My hope was not the best. My spirit was not the greatest,” she said.

White is a mom to five children. Stopping wasn’t an option.

“I had to keep going. I couldn’t stop," White said. "Yes, there were times I didn’t think I was going to make it, and the chemo took everything out of me.”

In October, we first met White at Race for the Cure. Her family was decked out, pink hair included. At that point, she was still going through intense treatments.

Two days before Christmas, White heard the word remission, and the second time was even better.

“That was my hallelujah, thank God! I prayed put your arms around me and just heal me,” White said.

As a five-year survivor, White wants to let other women who are recently diagnosed to know there is hope.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel. Continue the fight, continue the journey. It’s not easy, but hold on,” White said.

While doctors told White she is in remission, her Stage 4 cancer was so aggressive she is still undergoing chemotherapy treatments as a precaution.

White first found her breast cancer through a self-breast exam which is exactly why our Buddy Check 10 program encourages women to do a self-check once a month.

