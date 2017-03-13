Children's Hospital opens new surgery center

East Tennessee Children's Hospital (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - East Tennessee Children’s Hospital welcomed the first surgery patients to its new Scripps Networks Tower on Monday.

The new surgery center has fourteen state-of-the-art surgery suites, including a dedicated neurosurgery suite and dental surgery suites, and each room has space to incorporate any new and emerging technology.

"Design of the surgery center provides for a better overall experience for surgery patients and their families," according to a press release from ETCH.



Children’s Hospital performed 10,862 surgeries in 2016.



The new surgery center is part of a 245,000 square-foot expansion project. The new neonatal intensive care unit in the building opened in November with forty-four private NICU rooms. There is also an outpatient clinic with expanded services for children with chronic conditions and other special needs, and two levels of parking.



© 2017 WBIR.COM