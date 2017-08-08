Children's Hospital sees rise in La Crosse encephalitis is E. Tenn. kids

KNOXVILLE - East Tennessee Children's Hospital is concerned about a recent spike in cases of La Crosse encephalitis, a mosquito-borne illness that mostly affects children.

"On average the U.S. reports about 80-100 cases of La Crosse per year, with Tennessee averaging a dozen cases annually. We have seen seven children at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital with confirmed La Crosse in the last four weeks," says Dr. Lori Patterson, an Infectious Disease Physician at Children’s Hospital.

La Crosse encephalitis is a viral infection that can cause headaches, fever, nausea, vomiting, drowsiness and disorientation. In severe cases, seizures, coma or even death may occur. It is the most common cause of mosquito-borne illness in the United States and Tennessee.

La Crosse is diagnosed with a blood test, and it usually requires hospitalization.

As with all mosquito-borne illnesses, the most effective defense is avoiding bites. ETCH advises that parents make sure their children are wearing mosquito repellant and dress them in long sleeves and pants if they are going outside.

Mosquitoes breed in standing water, so experts also advise checking your property and:

Getting rid of old tires, tin cans, buckets, or any water-holding containers.

Fill in or drain any low places in the yard or driveway; keep drains, ditches, and culverts clean of weeds and trash so water will drain properly.

Cover trash containers.

Repair leaky pipes and outside faucets.

Empty wading pools at least once a week or more. Better yet, empty and store in between uses. Make sure your backyard pool is properly cared for while on vacation.

Fill in tree rot holes and hollow stumps that hold water with sand or concrete.

Change water in bird baths, plant pots or drip trays at least once a week or more.

Keep grass cut short and shrubbery well trimmed around the house.

Clean out guttering so water drains properly.

Treat bird baths, ornamental pools and plant saucers with mosquito dunks. These are available at most local hardware stores and contain bacteria which is harmless to people and pets but kills mosquito larvae.

More information can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website..



