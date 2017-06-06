June is Men's Health Month

Generic picture of men's health. (Photo: Getty Images, Custom)

The entire month of June is dedicated to men's health, something men need to worry about more often according to experts.

Experts at the University of Tennessee Medical Library say that up to a third of men don't have primary care doctors, or go to annual checkups.

The library says that June should serve as a reminder that regular checkups are important, and men's health awareness needs to be heightened.

According to Men's Health Network, men have a higher rate of the following:

Heart Disease

Cancer

Injuries

There are numerous other health concerns that men lead in as well.

The UT Medical Library compiles health information for people who have been recently diagnosed, or have questions about a specific problem.

You can request a health packet from the Medical Library at (865) 305-9525.

