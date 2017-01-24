Knox Co. Health Dept. offers free flu shots

Flu vaccination (Photo: Peter Dazeley, Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE - Flu activity is increasing in East Tennessee, but it's not too late to get a flu shot if you haven't had one.

To help protect the community, the Knox County Health Department (KCHD) is offering free flu vaccinations while supplies last.

“If you haven’t had a flu vaccine this season, it’s not too late,” said KCHD Director of Clinical Services Dr. Kelly Cooper. “In fact, the CDC recommends flu vaccination as long as the virus is circulating in the community. And, vaccination is still the best protection available from this virus and its potentially serious complications.”

Flu shots are particularly important for people in high risk groups, including children younger than 5, and especially those under 2; people age 65 and older; pregnant women; and people with certain chronic conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease and asthma.

Where to get a free flu shot

KCHD’s main location, 140 Dameron Ave.

West Clinic, 1028 Old Cedar Bluff Rd

Teague Clinic, 405 Dante Rd.

Appointments can be made by calling 865-215-5070.

Tips to avoid the flu

Wash hands well and often by scrubbing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Influenza can be spread by touching surfaces that are contaminated with the virus and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

Cover coughs and sneezes. Most respiratory illnesses can be spread to others up to six feet away.

Stay home if sick and keep children home if they are. Stay home at least 24 hours after the fever is gone without the use of fever-reducing medicine.

Don’t visit the elderly, children or those with chronic health conditions if you’re sick.

Symptoms of influenza can include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache, runny nose, tiredness, diarrhea and vomiting. Those with a high risk for complications should see their health care provider if they experience any of these symptoms. Antiviral drugs may be prescribed and can reduce the severity and duration of illness. Treatment with antivirals works best when started within 48 hours of the beginning of symptoms.

