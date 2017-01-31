Tuesday is the last day to sign up for Obamacare

healthcare.gov (Photo: KAREN BLEIER /AFP/Getty Images)

Even though it's future is in doubt, the deadline to get health insurance through the Affordable Care Act is Tuesday night.

About 11.5 million people nationally had signed up for coverage through the ACA's public exchanges as of the end of December.

President Donald Trump has vowed to repeal the ACA, also referred to as "Obamacare," but the Republican-led Congress has not agreed on a replacement.

The experts advise if you need insurance, you should sign up, because any move to repeal and replace the ACA would take time, and you should be covered for any medical emergency in the meantime.

If you don't have health insurance, you could face a penalty when filing taxes.

If you need help signing up, there are two places you can go for help in Knoxville:

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church

1807 Dandridge Ave.

3 pm-8 pm

Cherokee Health Systems

2018 Western Ave.

8 am-11 pm

(© 2017 WBIR)