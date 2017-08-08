UT Medical Center ranked second-best hospital in TN

The University of Tennessee Medical Center (Photo: WBIR)

University of Tennessee Medical Center is earning accolades from U.S. News & World Report.

This year, the publication found UT Medical Center to be the second-best hospital in the entire state of Tennessee.

U.S. News releases yearly rankings and analysis on a number of topics ranging from colleges, to hospital performance, to car safety.

UT Medical was beat out for best in the state by nationally ranked Vanderbilt University Medical Center. VUMC was lauded for seven adult specialties and 10 children's specialty procedures.

Despite not ranking nationally, the publication UT Medical performed nearly at the same level of many nationally ranked hospitals in two adult specialties, scoring particularly high on nurse staffing and patient survival for respiratory and kidney diseases, as well as scoring the highest possible rating on all nine ranked adult procedures.

To be nationally ranked, the publication said a hospital has to excel in caring for the sickest and most medically complex patients, which it says focuses on typical Medicare patients.

According to U.S. News, UT Medical took in nearly 28,000 admissions last year, with nearly 83,000 ER visits.

