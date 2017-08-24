Heavy Hitters Weigh In on Week's Hot Topics: Pt. 1

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Newport Animal Shelter likely to close
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender
-
Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop
-
Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe
-
Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor
-
Newport animal shelter could close
-
Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions
More Stories
-
TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in JellicoAug 24, 2017, 10:02 a.m.
-
SR 2/US 11 reopened after gas line ruptures at Dixie…Aug 24, 2017, 3:04 a.m.
-
Plenty of sunshine and low humidity will make for a nice dayDec 10, 2015, 10:15 a.m.