Dispatch 1: 1/23/17-1/24/17

When to sleep, and when to stay awake? That is a key question one ponders prior to traveling 21 hours in the air and 9,000 miles to a country on the other side of the world with a 12 hour time difference.

But if you are headed back for the first time to a country you last saw at war, I can only imagine how many other questions are swirling.

Here are a couple of “quick takes” about our 10 day journey to Vietnam and Thailand with a couple dozen Tennessee veterans.

HOW MANY SIGNED UP: 24 on the manifest and some are bringing their spouses.

AGE RANGE: Mid-60’s to Mid-70’s

WHY MAKE THE TRIP: Their reasons vary widely. Some hope it helps sooth PTSD. Others want to see the same cities and jungles they did as a teenager. They are curious about how a communist country is merging that philosophy with capitalism. And some are making a return trip in honor of friends and relatives who served.

COMBAT VETERANS: The majority on this trip experienced combat.

BRANCHES: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines

ORGANIZER: Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1078: Named in honor of Capt. Bill Robinson who lives in East Tennessee and was the longest serving enlisted POW in American history. He endured close to 7 and-a-half years in captivity. Each veteran picks up the bill for their trip. A couple of them did receive financial help through a sponsor.

ONE MYTH TO DISPEL FROM THE OUTSET: They struggled after the war. The truth is quite the opposite. The veterans we are profiling went on to become successful husbands, fathers, educators, real estate brokers, and businessmen after their military service. Some of them did dedicate more than two decades or more of their life to the military. They are a far cry from the oft-repeated stereotype of “broken men.”

LAST ADDITION TO THE BAG: A mini-microphone I spotted online that attaches to my phone showed up on my doorstep hours away from take-off.

PLAY LIST FOR FLIGHT: Good Morning Vietnam Soundtrack, Sturgill Simpson, & Jimmy Buffett’s Far Side of the World.

BEST ADVICE: “Trust the Flow and Harness the Good”

