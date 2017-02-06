Facing Ghosts: Battlefield flag returned

East Tennessee veteran Ron Kirby and a former Viet Kong captain show the Viet Kong flag Kirby found on a battlefied in Vietnam nearly 50 years ago. Kirby returned the flag during a recent visit to Vietnam. (Photo: WBIR)

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - The secret meeting between two one-time enemies unfolded in an apartment tucked down a side street in the center of Ho Chi Minh City.

Forty-nine years ago, combat veteran Ron Kirby pulled a Viet Kong flag off of the field of battle. In his Knoxville office a few weeks ago, the former helicopter door gunner told 10News it was time to return it.

“I just thought it would be a good gesture. He was on one side, I was on the other,” said Mr. Kirby in a cab on the way to meet a former captain in the Viet Kong.

Kirby was in Vietnam for a 10-day trip with a group of fellow East Tennessee veterans who were visiting the country for the first time in nearly 50 years.

The meeting was risky. In part because it was going to happen inside a communist country without the blessing of the government. Organized only hours before by a teenage interpreter from Vietnam and her American friend and doctoral candidate at the University of Tennessee, Lindsey Bier.

East Tennessee veteran Ron Kirby visits with a former Viet Kong captain and their interpreters during a recent visit to Vietnam. (Photo: WBIR)

Inside a high-end apartment, Kirby was welcomed by a man who five decades ago was his sworn enemy. The two former soldiers shook hands and began a conversation centered on what they have in common.

War forced both of them to leave their wives during long stretches. Each knew the places the other spent time fighting during the American war in Vietnam.

And both agreed the past was “sad and painful,” but that they should focus on the future.

“There is nothing between us, no wall ... he says that this is the first time you meet but hope it won’t be the last,” said the Viet Kong captain through his interpreter to his American guest.

Kirby seized the opportunity to present the battle flag. The two posed for a few pictures and shared coffee, tea and plates of fruit. The meeting closed about an hour after it began.

The Viet Kong flag that East Tennessee veteran Ron Kirby found on a battlefied in Vietnam nearly 50 years ago. He returned it to a former Viet Kong captain during a recent trip to Vietnam. (Photo: WBIR)

The two former soldiers parted ways only after exchanging addresses, hatching a plan for a reunion dinner and offering a hug of friendship.

“This really meant a lot to me. It couldn’t have gone any better,” Kirby said.

(© 2017 WBIR)