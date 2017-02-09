Facing Ghosts: Finding clarity in Da Nang

Frank Vollmer back in Vietnam

DA NANG, VIETNAM - After finding clarity on a mountaintop in Vietnam, just up from China Beach, one veteran also found a group of children at an orphanage he is planning to help.

It was a day Air Force veteran Frank Vollmer summed up this way:

“It was more than I could have hoped for,” said Vollmer on a return visit to Da Nang for the first time since the war ended.

It is a city he didn’t recognize. When the Buffalo, New York, native touched down the first time his flight landed in the middle of a fire fight on the air base.

In the late sixties troops saw dirt roads and shacks dominating the landscape. That beachfront city has now grown from 200,000 people to one million plus with high rise buildings and resorts under construction.

“It does look more like Vegas now, it’s unrecognizable,” said Vollmer with his head on a swivel driving around town looking for familiar signs of the place that harbored haunting memories.

On his return trip, Vollmer noted he was witnessing a profound turnaround not just in the city but in himself. He credits his return journey for allowing him to sleep through the night for the first time in almost 20 years.

