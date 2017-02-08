Facing Ghosts: Return to base

Marine veteran Gary Koontz was part of a group of East Tennessee veterans who made a return trip to Vietnam at the end of January 2017. (Photo: WBIR)

QUANG TRI, VIETNAM - A hard charging Marine veteran of Vietnam returned to that country for the first time since the war and couldn’t find any remnants of his old base north of Da Nang.

“It’s really frustrating. I thought I could drive right to my base,” said Gary Koontz after flying 9,000 miles from home, hiring a driver to make the 120 mile drive and inviting his wife to join him on a journey back to the place he last saw five decades ago during the war.

"Your goal when you got on this mountain was to get off it alive," said Koontz at a short stop on a windy mountain road that was a prime target of enemy ambushes that he used to drive in a Marine motor transport unit.





On his return visit the place looked foreign. He saw guardrails lining a road that used to fall away off pitched turns with no safety barrier. The Knoxville native was greeted by friendly locals. It was nothing like he remembered.

And hours into his hunt for any familiar signs, that fact was hard to digest.

“It’s just been ... I really thought I could find it,” said Koontz, a man who survived two helicopter shoot-downs in addition to convoy ambushes and always found his way.

Koontz directed his driver on a couple of turns but none lead him to that old combat base in Quang Tri.

Vicki and Gary Koontz on a trip together with other Tennessee veterans to see Vietnam for the first time since the war. (Photo: WBIR)

His wife Vicki saw the trip not as a failure, but as an important discovery for a man shaped by what he saw in this slice of Vietnam so many years ago.

She put pen to paper and wrote a letter. It was worded as if the Gary of today had the chance to serve up some advice to the young man he was at 18.





Vicki Koontz reading the letter she wrote about her husband and the impact of the Vietnam War on his life. (Photo: WBIR)

Here is how she closed the final pages:

So when you get there (Quang Tri), after searching all day you’re going to be really disappointed because there is no trace of it to be found. You just knew if you got near it, you could go right to it! Now, here’s where you need to pay attention to what I’m trying to get you to realize. You did find it! But, guest what? Nothing’s there but peace. You were right in the place where you did fight, did survive, did get back home from. The best thing you could see there was the invisibility of what was past. Praise the Lord—It’s all gone! Don’t be disappointed that you didn’t see bomb craters or rusted old equipment, or a broken old airstrip. Those images would have just stirred you into action again. Embrace and accept this beautiful gift of “nothingness” that you found in Quang Tri. Use the nothingness that you found on that little piece of earth in a country on the other side of the world and apply it to the end of your fight—reduce it to “Nothing.”

Sincerely,

Your older & wiser self.

