Facing Ghosts: Surprise reunion

Vietnam veteran Hubert Carter reconnects with "Toto" for the first time in 50 years.

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Army veteran Huber Carter called his return trip to Vietnam, “a bucket list thing.”

But reflecting on the string of connections that unfolded during a day-long adventure with a driver and interpreter, the former combat engineer said, “It seems like I lost everything when I was over here, but I believe I gained it all back.”

The Knoxville native last saw this foreign soil 50 years ago, in his early twenties. On a two-hour journey outside Ho Chi Minh City to find his old base, Carter found an old friend.

“Just knowing he was alive was enough to make me happy,” said Carter recalling his reunion with a local Vietnamese man known as “Toto.” He served as a gopher and jack-of-all-trades for American troops as a teenager during the war.

“I love the little guy, I honestly do,” said Carter with a broad smile.

The now 70-year-old veteran followed his old friend back to his old base tucked in a rubber tree plantation. One of Carter’s favorite discoveries of the day was seeing his unit’s combat engineer insignia still on the cement blocks in the motor pool.

“Oh, this (return) trip means everything,” Carter said.

