Reporter's Notebook: East Tennessee veterans begin their return to Vietnam

Vietnam veterans from East Tennessee are returning to Southeast Asia for the first time since the war ended.

Twenty-four veterans signed up to revisit the jungles and cities where they found 50 years ago.

10News anchor John Becker will join the group to chronicle their impressions and emotions on a trip that again takes them 9,000 miles from home.

It is a journey meant to help some face the ghosts of war that still haunt them, in hopes of putting that trauma to rest.

When to sleep, and when to stay awake?

That is a key question one ponders prior to traveling 21 hours in the air and 9,000 miles to a country on the other side of the world with a 12-hour time difference.

If you are headed back for the first time to a country you last saw at war, I can only imagine how many other questions are swirling.

Here are a couple of “quick takes” about our 10-day journey to Vietnam and Thailand with a couple dozen Tennessee veterans.

HOW MANY SIGNED UP: 24 on the manifest and some are bringing their spouses.

AGE RANGE: Mid-60s to Mid-70s

WHY MAKE THE TRIP: Their reasons vary widely. Some hope it helps soothe PTSD. Others want to see the same cities and jungles they did as a teenager. They are curious about how a communist country is merging that philosophy with capitalism. And some are making a return trip in honor of friends and relatives who served.

COMBAT VETERANS: The majority on this trip experienced combat.

BRANCHES: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines

ORGANIZER: Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1078: Named in honor of Capt. Bill Robinson who lives in East Tennessee and was the longest serving enlisted POW in American history. He endured close to 7 and-a-half years in captivity. Each veteran picks up the bill for their trip. A couple of them did receive financial help through a sponsor.

ONE MYTH TO DISPEL FROM THE OUTSET: They struggled after the war. The truth is quite the opposite. The veterans we are profiling went on to become successful husbands, fathers, educators, real estate brokers, and businessmen after their military service. Some of them did dedicate more than two decades or more of their life to the military. They are a far cry from the oft-repeated stereotype of “broken men.”

LAST ADDITION TO THE BAG: A mini-microphone I spotted online that attaches to my phone showed up on my doorstep hours away from takeoff.

PLAYLIST FOR FLIGHT: “Good Morning Vietnam” soundtrack, Sturgill Simpson, & Jimmy Buffett’s “Far Side of the World.”

BEST ADVICE: “Trust the Flow and Harness the Good”

