Return to Vietnam Dispatch 10: Thailand

Two East Tennessee residents barter during a trip to a market in Thailand. (Photo: John Becker)

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Dispatch 10: Floating markets and friendly elephants

Thailand is awash in vibrant colors, characters, and culture.

From the deliberate quiet of monks to the chaos of a market on water packed with silk, exotic animals, and deep fried bananas from a cook in a longboat.

The East Tennessee veterans returning to the area for the first time since the Vietnam War said a lot has changed since they've been there.

