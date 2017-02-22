Return to Vietnam Dispatch 10: Thailand

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Dispatch 10: Floating markets and friendly elephants
Thailand is awash in vibrant colors, characters, and culture.
From the deliberate quiet of monks to the chaos of a market on water packed with silk, exotic animals, and deep fried bananas from a cook in a longboat.
The East Tennessee veterans returning to the area for the first time since the Vietnam War said a lot has changed since they've been there.
(© 2017 WBIR)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs