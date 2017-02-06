Return to Vietnam Dispatch 2: Landing in South Korea

Army veteran Ledford Russell turned 21 serving in Vietnam. He will celebrate his 69th birthday on the return trip.jpg (Photo: John Becker, WBIR)

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Jan. 25: Group lands in South Korea

550 miles per hour. 3,400 feet. 2:08 to the destination.

The heads up display shows we're making good time aboard a double decker Korean Air 747. Once we drop into Seoul, South Korea, the upcoming leg to Ho Chi Minh will feel more like a short commute to the office even though it is another 5.5 hours in the air. Perspective.

Here are some "quick takes" from the start of the journey back to Vietnam with a couple dozen East Tennessee veterans.

THE MOOD: Positive. If the veterans we are traveling with are nervous they aren't showing it. Mr. Hubert Carter joked that being aboard this flight takes him back to his first military hop over with a stop to refuel in Alaska. The former Army combat engineer told his seat mates he was supposed to turn 20 the day he stepped foot in Vietnam. But the pilot radioed in flight when they crossed the international dateline, meaning they'd skipped his birthday. Since then he instructs people to tell him he looks a least year younger than his age.

SLEEP: I took my well-traveled cousin Jarrod's advice to heart. As soon as I stepped aboard the plane I put my body on "Vietnam Time" and caught about six hours of shut-eye. I'll push to avoid naps until my head hits the pillow in Ho Chi Minh. Ideally we are set to touchdown in that city late in the evening.

THE FOOD: Korean Air treated us to our first taste of cultural cuisine. Steamed rice, noodles, vegetables, shredded beef, and a spicer paste to pull it all together. "It's good," proclaimed photographer Jerry Owens. That said, the seaweed soup was left untouched.

WHAT'S NEXT: Our first full day in Ho Chi Minh is packed with scheduled trips. We are set to tour a network of underground tunnels used during the war Vietnam, visit at least one war museum, and a shopping district in the heart of the city.

