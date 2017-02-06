Return to Vietnam Dispatch 3: Ho Chi Minh City

WBIR anchor John Becker shares photos from his trip to Vietnam. (Photo: Custom)

Dispatch 3: Ho Chi Minh City



Good morning Vietnam! The voice of Robin Williams playing wartime DJ Adrian Cronauer is the first thing I thought of when the sunlight hit our room.

Our first steps in the daylight of Ho Chi Minh City were full of flowers. The city is on the verge of the New Year celebration of Tet and the year of the rooster.

It is the most important celebration of the year for the people of Vietnam. The focus is family. The streets are full of people in traditional dress mingling in the open markets and taking pictures much like you might see for an American holiday like Christmas, Thanksgiving, or Easter. Vibrant colors fill the city whether it is in the gardens or worn by the women and children.



The most memorable moment of the trip may prove to have happened in the opening hours. The arranged meeting between an American soldier and Viet Cong veteran unfolded in the sun room of a small flat surrounded by a lush garden full of flowers.

We were welcomed inside with coffee, tea, and Vietnamese plumbs. We removed our shoes before stepping inside as is customary. It was then that Army veteran Ron Kirby unpacked a flag he pulled off the battlefield 49 years ago handed it back to his former enemy. There is much more to come on the reaction in the room in a full report next week. But there is no doubt those in the room this morning will never forget the moment of the exchange and the hug that followed between two "old" soldiers.

Here are a list of "quick takes" from the first day in the city:

MEMORABLE IMAGE: record sighting so far on a motor scooter, a family of four. I've heard talk of five but I need to see it to believe it. Update: tonight I saw five on a scooter but failed to grab the visual proof after they drifted into a sea of two wheelers.

MONEY: Typical apartment 900 square feet is about $500 a month. But government workers in Ho Chi Minh make about $100 dollars a month. To be able to go to McDonalds for one meal it might take four days of work. One American dollar equals about 22,000 Vietnamese Dong.

SITES: The Rex hotel is just down the street that was standing during the Vietnam war and the spot where American correspondents met daily. The mini "Notre Dame" is a replica of the cathedral in France. A monument to the influence of that culture on this city.

FAST FOOD TIMELINE: Starbucks has been here 2 years. McDonalds 3 years. Kentucky Fried Chicken 10 years.

