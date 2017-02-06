WBIR anchor John Becker shares photos from his trip to Vietnam. (Photo: Custom)

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Return to Vietnam Dispatch 4

Honor your elders. That is key mantra across Vietnamese culture.

We spoke with tour guide Tho for a little more perspective on the people, culture and traditions of a country that is roughly the size of the state of New Mexico or the country of Poland.

The coastline stretches close to 2,000 miles tip to tip, almost the same distance between the cities of Los Angeles and Seattle.

When it comes to the differences between two major cities in Vietnam Tho notes Saigon is the economic engine or "tiger of the" south. Hanoi in the north is the center of government and slower to change (20 years behind) and far more wedded to the "old ways" but it places an even larger emphasis on culture and family.

Tho is a native of Hanoi. He was born in 1976 and studied journalism but got in to the tour guide business a decade ago.

His father served in the government troops that fought the Americans. While fighting with the North Vietnamese Army he suffered a shrapnel wound in the battlefield in the central highlands just above the left eye. He was pulled from battle and latter worked as an accountant, documentary film maker, and news reader whose voice was broadcast through the loud speaker through the government media.

His son now graciously leads a group of his father's former enemy across a country they last saw at war.

Looking at it on a map and given its shape Vietnam has been described as the "dragon" country or the "twin rice baskets" given the hub of agriculture in the north and south and the thin band of mountainous land separating the two mimics the classic scene of a farm worker carrying baskets on each end of a long pole in a rice patty.

This is a river country. It holds more than 2,300 or one every 13 miles.

Here are a few other "quick takes" on Vietnam:

HOUSING: Own the house but don't own the land. government does. all lease of land. cash based. 4% lease to someone else. no bank loans. too much tax.

TRAIN TRAVEL:

1,200 miles Ho Chi Minh to Hanoi

41 hours via diesel train

30 hours via bullet train

10 hours (still 5 years to complete)

GEOGRAPHY:

3/4 country "mountainous"

most narrow point 35 miles (former DMZ)

viet "people" nam "south" "vietnam"

67% viet people

33% 53 other cultures

Smallest minority Odu

192 live in caves in the mountains or jungle huts

20 million live in the MeKong Delta

Mekong means "mother"

One of the 12 longest rivers in the world

RICE: Largest exporter of rice in the world

Farmers allotted:

600 pounds of rice each growing season but 200 pound tax

1986: changed from collective farm to allow higher production and farmers to keep more of what they earn

THE DEAD:

Earthen tomb burial for 3 years

rice wine alcohol clean bones

next in casket

buried again

wooden coffin clean

stone pottery casket

nicely decorated stone

burial more common

cremation newly adopted: $4,000 5%

burial $500 95%

LANGUAGE

Long history of china

1000 occupation of china

10 century

Chinese language

Three centuries ago. catholic created new language

Vietnamese sound

Meaning chinese

Writing latin

No f,w, j or z in alphabet

SACRED SYMBOLS

Dragon one of four holy animals. "9 dragon river" known locally. dragon=power phoenix=nobility. turtle=longevity fo-dog=wisdom (half dragon-lion)

CRIME

Mostly petty

Pick pocket often

Not murders

Robbery

Only army and police can have weapons

