Return to Vietnam Dispatch 5: Mekong River Delta

January 28: Mekong River Delta, Vietnam

Cobras, river battles, and fresh fish all came up on a return visit to the Mekong river for East Tennessee veterans who patrolled those waters 50 years ago.

It was about a two hour drive south of Ho Chi Minh City and passed through a small river town where our guide said they used to raise cobra snakes.

The government cracked down on those farms long ago and that serpent exchange is non-existent now except perhaps on the black market according the a local leading the group.



The Mekong is an expansive river in the main channel and has the feel of the Mississippi or Tennessee in places. True to it's name it is a "mother" of a river. But the tributaries narrow as the jungle barges in and it is hard to imagine patrolling these claustrophobic channels, finger on the trigger, ready for a firefight around the next bend.

Navy "River Rats" like East Tennesseean Cliff Willis lived that scene daily at war 50 years ago.

On his first return trip he recalled the scenery looking similar to his day on the river but on this day, "at least nobody is shooting at us."

Here are a few other quick takes:

SWIMMING IN THE MEKONG:

Giant catfish weigh at least 100 pounds

Dams (13) have changed the shape and water flow in the delta reducing the flow compared to years ago.

MOTORBIKE CITY:

If there are 9 million people in Ho Chi Minh there must be 5.5 million motorbikes. It is the unofficial mascot of the city.

No insurance: too expensive

Most popular bikes: $800-1000

More expensive bikes: $4,000-$8,000

A license runs about $60 and on the 30 question test you can miss 2.

Pass and you are a driver for life at 18.

Fine for breaking the helmet law $10

Children under 14 don't need one, really for a while that was true, but now according to our guide that has changed.

No more than 4 people per bike to include 2 kids under 6

3 adults is the max

CARS: Three times the price they are in the states

