Return to Vietnam Dispatch 6: Cu Chi Tunnels

John Becker goes inside the Cu Chi tunnels where many Vietnam veterans spent a lot of time during the war.

John Becker, WBIR 6:05 PM. EST February 06, 2017

In for heavy travel day up to Da Nang, but first the Veterans visited the underground network of tunnels and booby traps in the area of Cu Chi.

Forty miles outside Saigon it was a major hub for thousands of troops massing in from the north to make a run at the city.

It was a city underground with hospitals, ammo dumps, and kitchens. Americans would send "tunnel rats" in with a flashlight and a .45 to chase enemy soldiers.

