Visitors hike up Marble Mountain in Da Nang, Vietnam

Dispatch 7: Da Nang, Vietnam

After a short hour flight to Da Nang, the group heads to Marble Mountain and the hidden secrets in the caves.

The mountain includes 150 steps to the top.

The group's guide explained that at the main pagoda at the top there is a cave that some of the soldiers used as a small hospital to rescue injured soldiers.

Vietnam veterans know this place as "rocket city," given the regular bombardment of their base during the war.

