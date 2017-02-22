Return to Vietnam Dispatch 8 and 9: Ho Chi Minh runs on 2 wheels

A closer look at what makes Ho Chi Minh City run...hint: "two wheels".

VIETNAM - Dispatch 8: Monkey Mountain Clarity

Up early for a heavy travel day, our journey takes us further east but few will forget moments shared here in Da Nang. Monkey Mountain is adjacent to China Beach too. The area is home to around 1 million people.

During the war, the area had around 200,000 people. Shacks, instead of high-rise buildings, comprised most of the city 50 years ago.

Dispatch 9: Ho Chi Minh on 2 Wheels

While the population is around 8-9 million, there are 4 million motor bikes in Ho Chi Minh City. It's how most people get around the area and the average bike costs around $800.





(© 2017 WBIR)