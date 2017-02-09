A group of veterans recently returned from a trip to Vietnam. It was the first trip back for many of them since they served during the war.
You can follow their journey and see their stories here.
The trip stirred up memories, and helped many of them deal with issues that have been plaguing them for decades.
There is help available for all veterans who are dealing with physical or emotional issues from their service.
Thursday, from 4:00-6:30, 10News will host a panel of experts who will take your calls and questions.
You can also find help from the services below:
VETERAN RESOURCES
- National Veteran Crisis Line
- Helen Ross McNabb Crisis Line
- Knox County Veterans Services
- Vietnam Veterans of America (Knoxville chapter)
