WBIR
Close

WATCH: Facing Ghosts: Return to Vietnam special

Two dozen East Tennesee veterans returned to Vietnam for the first time since they served there during the Vietnam war.

WBIR 9:08 AM. EST March 03, 2017

KNOXVILLE - Vietnam veterans from East Tennessee headed back to Southeast Asia for the first time since the war ended. Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine veterans, two dozen in all, signed up to revisit the jungles and cities where they fought 50 years ago.

Their 9,000 mile trip included a range of discoveries, connections, and emotions.

The journey helped some veterans face the ghosts of war that have haunted them for decades. 

WBIR anchor John Becker and photojournalist Jerry Owens accompanied them on their trip.

This one-hour special on WBIR chronicled their journey.

WATCH: Part 1; Part 2; Part 3; Part 4; Part 5; Part 6; Part 7; Part 8


(© 2017 WBIR)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories