WATCH: Facing Ghosts: Return to Vietnam special

WBIR anchor John Becker shares photos from his trip to Vietnam. (Photo: Custom)

KNOXVILLE - Vietnam veterans from East Tennessee headed back to Southeast Asia for the first time since the war ended. Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine veterans, two dozen in all, signed up to revisit the jungles and cities where they fought 50 years ago.

Their 9,000 mile trip included a range of discoveries, connections, and emotions.

The journey helped some veterans face the ghosts of war that have haunted them for decades.

WBIR anchor John Becker and photojournalist Jerry Owens accompanied them on their trip.

This one-hour special on WBIR chronicled their journey.

WATCH: Part 1; Part 2; Part 3; Part 4; Part 5; Part 6; Part 7; Part 8





