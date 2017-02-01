You are invited! Welcome Vietnam veterans home

American Flag (Photo: Jerry Owens)

KNOXVILLE - A group of East Tennesee veterans are on a return trip to Vietnam--- their first time back since serving in the war five decades ago.

WBIR anchor John Becker is with them on their journey, and has been documenting their travels here. He will share more of their stories all next week on 10News.

You are invited to help us welcome home this group of Vietnam veterans this Saturday. They are due to arrive at 2:30 p.m. at Washington Pike United Methodist Church by two that afternoon.

If you'd like to join us, please arrive before 2:00 p.m. You are welcome to make signs for the homecoming, and the Knox County Veterans & Senior Services Department will provide American flags for everyone to wave. The American Red Cross will provide coffee and donuts for everyone.

The church is located at 2241 Washington Pike. Parking is available at the church and Belle Morris Elementary. On street parking in the area and Fulton High School are also available for parking.

