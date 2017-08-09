Homicide suspect found dead in Harriman home

HARRIMAN, TENN. - A homicide suspect was found dead in his apartment, the Harriman Police Department said Wednesday.

The Harriman Housing Authority called 911 around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday after being asked to go into Sam Northern's apartment. Officials say no one had heard from Northern since Sunday afternoon.

The agency found Northern's body in his living room.

Investigators say there are no signs of foul play, obvious signs of trauma or evidence to support a homicide. An autopsy also gave officials no reasoning to rule Northern's death a criminal homicide. Authorities say a final homicide determination will be made after they receive a toxicology report.

Officers considered Northern "a serious person of interest" in the homicide of David Smith. The investigation into Smith's death is still ongoing, but police say it is not looking for any other suspects.

Authorities will hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Harriman Police Department.

