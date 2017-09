17 Sept 2001: St.Louis city and county police officers and firefighters parade around the field prior to the game between the Cardinals and the Brewers. The Cardinals defeated the Brewers 2-1. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Elsa/ALLSPORT (Photo: Elsa, Custom)

The images of Sept. 11, 2001, are indelible — even 16 years after the fact.

So, too, are the images of baseball’s return after that horrific day, particularly that of Jack Buck’s moving poem during the pre-game ceremony before the Cardinals played the Brewers on Sept. 17, 2001.

Here’s a look at Jack’s poem.

Click here if you're on a mobile device

© 2017 KSDK-TV