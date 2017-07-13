How to keep kids safe in the heat

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Here’s what parents may want to think about before heading out for a day in the park when the temperatures are sky high.

Sunscreen

Apply 20 minutes beforehand so it can bind to the skin

Don’t rub it in too much, let it soak in on its own

Reapply every two hours

SPF is only as advertised if you get the quantity right: An adult should wear a full ounce (that’s about the size of a shot glass). Children should wear about the same. A recent study found people are only wearing half to a quarter of the recommended amount.

Hydration

Pack lots of extra water

Pack snacks that offer electrolytes, like bananas

Track how often your child urinates, and what color it is

Parents protect yourself

A long-running myth that 80 percent of one’s sun exposure happens in childhood isn’t true. It’s actually about a quarter. So, not all the damage has already been done: grown-ups should be slathering up their sunscreen, too.

