How to keep kids safe in the heat

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Here’s what parents may want to think about before heading out for a day in the park when the temperatures are sky high.
Sunscreen
- Apply 20 minutes beforehand so it can bind to the skin
- Don’t rub it in too much, let it soak in on its own
- Reapply every two hours
- SPF is only as advertised if you get the quantity right: An adult should wear a full ounce (that’s about the size of a shot glass). Children should wear about the same. A recent study found people are only wearing half to a quarter of the recommended amount.
Hydration
- Pack lots of extra water
- Pack snacks that offer electrolytes, like bananas
- Track how often your child urinates, and what color it is
Parents protect yourself
A long-running myth that 80 percent of one’s sun exposure happens in childhood isn’t true. It’s actually about a quarter. So, not all the damage has already been done: grown-ups should be slathering up their sunscreen, too.
