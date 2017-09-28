'ICU Grandpa' spreads joy, comforts smallest patients at CHOA

Photo: Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA. - A weekly visitor to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is making an impact on parents—and the hospital’s smallest patients.

UPDATE - Meet NICU Grandpa who says "it gives me something to do that has meaning to it."

According to a Facebook post by CHOA, David, also known as “ICU Grandpa”, makes the rounds on Tuesdays and Thursdays, visiting and holding babies whose parents can’t be with them that day.

Photos | NICU Grandpa at CHOA comforts the smallest infants

A photo “taken by baby Logan’s mom as she fought back happy tears” has grabbed the hearts of thousands online, with already more than 34,000 likes and 6,000 shares.

David has been volunteering at the hospital, comforting its smallest patients, for 12 years.

© 2017 WXIA-TV