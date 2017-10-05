Illinois man creates, delivers crosses to Las Vegas to memorialize victims

Sherri Camperchioli and Jordan Cassel, volunteers from Las Vegas, staple photos of the mass shooting victims on 58 crosses artist Greg Zanis of Aurora, Illinois, constructed. (Photo: Tom Tingle/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK)

CHICAGO -- An Illinois man is doing his part to honor the victims of the recent Las Vegas shooting with dozens of homemade memorial crosses.

WGN reports that Greg Zanis is a carpenter from Aurora, Illinois who made the 1,800-mile journey with the crosses desiring to offer hope to those who had lost theirs.

Zanis previously made crosses for the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting as well as various shootings in Chicago.

.@LVMPD officers are delivering white crosses with hearts to the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign. pic.twitter.com/Y42dPzl0UZ — Jackie Valley (@JackieValley) October 5, 2017

Before he left, the station said that Zanis told them that he felt the row of crosses would show the severity of what happened "more so than numbers and pictures in the paper."

They added that each cross has a heart attached and that he also created Stars of David for Jewish victims. For each, he writes the names and glues pictures of the victims to each.

It's just one of many signs of solitary and support pouring in from around the country after the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history that left nearly 60 dead and hundreds injured.

