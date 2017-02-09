10Investigates: How to save money on your prescriptions

This story is the fourth in a series of 10News investigations into drug prices. Tune in Friday at 6 p.m. for part five: calls for transparency to make sure patients pay a fair price for prescriptions.

For Susan Bradford, the cost of prescriptions quickly became too much to handle. And her story shows how a cost increase in a life-saving drug can mean it stays at the drug store.

Susan Bradford explains how difficult it is for her to pay for her medications.

A few months ago, Bradford was at the pharmacy, waiting to pick up her asthma inhaler. When the pharmacist brought it out, she was shocked to learn the price had gone up to $90, even with her insurance.

“I stood there like, I can’t afford this,” Bradford said. “I just can’t afford this.”

10Investigates: Prescription prices vary at different stores

10News launched an investigation to compare the cash price of prescription drugs across Knoxville. We compared five commonly-prescribed maintenance drugs -- Crestor, Synthroid, Advair Diskus, Nexium and Ventolin HFA – and found that the price can vary as much as $50 between difference pharmacies. We also found some pharmacies charge different cash prices at locations across East Tennessee.





When called, 10News was quoted the above range of cash prices for Crestor across Knoxville.

The rising cost of prescriptions drives home the point for many – patients need to take active roles in their care to keep costs down.

A pharmacist ended up helping Susan find a coupon to afford that inhaler – just one way to save money on medications.

Bradford also took another drug 10News studied for price comparison – Crestor. At least, she used to.

“That was probably one of the first things I switched to generic to be able to afford,” she said.

It’s one of the easiest ways to save money on prescriptions, according to Bill Kampine – switch to the less-expensive generics.

Beyond that, he recommends the following:

·Asking your doctor about switching to a ‘class substitute’ – drugs that are similar to the one you have been taking.

·For long-term meds, switch from a 30-day to a 90-day mail order supply.

·Pay cash and use a pharmacy discount card, especially if you don’t have insurance. Many chains have in-store cards. He also points to a free smartphone app called GoodRX, which finds manufacturer coupons and discounts for you. Healthcare Bluebooks website also performs a similar function, though it’s targeted more at surgical procedures.

·Counter shop. Call around for prices, and ask pharmacists to help find a lower option. But it’s important to be careful if buying medications from different pharmacies, because a pharmacist cannot prevent bad interactions between meds if they don’t know everything you’re taking.

Kampine said it’s critical to play an active role in your healthcare to save money.

“Particularly for cash pay or high deductible patients,” he said. “It’s important to understand those options.”





But there’s another school of thought in saving money. Dave Belew, of Belew Drug, recommends picking one pharmacy you trust.

“Go in and meet that person, develop a relationship, and let us get to know you,” he said.





Dave Belew owns Belew Drug in Knoxville.

Then that pharmacist can do their best to help you, he said. It’s what worked for Susan Bradford. When the price of her inhaler went up, a Belew pharmacist helped her find a one-time coupon to lower the price.

But whatever strategy you choose, Kampine said you need to be asking questions about your care and the price.

“It’s critical for more and more Americans to understand what the price of their medications are, and to shop and compare to get better value because much of this cost is coming directly out of their pocket on a monthly basis,” he said.

But Bradford worries about how complicated the system has become.

“There is a lot of red tape and fine print,” she said. “I have an advanced degree in social work and I find it all very difficult to negotiate through.”

This story is the fourth in a series of 10News investigations into drug prices. Tune in Friday at 6 p.m. for part five: calls for transparency to make sure patients pay a fair price for prescriptions.

(© 2017 WBIR)