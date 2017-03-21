KNOXVILLE - Approximately one in every 700 babies in the United States is born with Down syndrome, about 6,000 each year.

March 21 is designated as World Down Syndrome Awareness Day. The number 21 is significant because Down syndrome occurs when an individual has a full or partial extra copy of chromosome 21, according to the National Down Syndrome Society.

The day was set aside in 2006 to raise awareness and to advocate for the rights, inclusion, and well being of people with Down syndrome.

"The reality for many is that prevailing negative attitudes result in low expectations, discrimination and exclusion, creating communities where children and adults with Down syndrome cannot integrate successfully with their peers," according to the website for World Syndrome Awareness Day. "But where children with Down syndrome and other disabilities are given opportunities to participate, all children benefit from this and environments of friendship, acceptance, respect for everyone and high expectations are created."

Supporters are encouraged to "rock crazy socks" on this day to help celebrate what makes all individuals with Down syndrome unique.

"Why crazy socks? No matter how crazy the socks, they are still socks, just like any other socks. Like our loved ones with Down syndrome," according to the DSAG of East Tennessee's Facebook page.

They also hope the fashion statement will encourage questions and an opportunity for the wearer to share the message of World Down Syndrome Day.

In our area, the Down Syndrome Awareness Group of East Tennessee provides support and information for family members of people with Down syndrome and to share their message with the community.

