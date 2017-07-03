Jacksonville man accidentally shoots himself in crotch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- On Friday June 30, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office went to Memorial Hospital in response to someone walking in with a gunshot wound.

It wasn't immediately clear that the gunshot wound was of a surprising nature.

However, it appears Cedric Jelks, 38, accidentally sat on his firearm and shot himself in the penis. He underwent surgery for the injury.

Police spoke to Jelks' girlfriend who said she was inside the house when Jelks ran in, panicked. She said he ran into the bathroom to inspect himself and she followed and saw that he had sustained a gunshot wound. She took him immediately to the hospital.

Information regarding the firearm is unknown, according to police.

