Knoxville woman dies in rock-climbing accident

BOLTON, VT. - Vermont state police say a college student from Tennessee has died in a rock-climbing accident.



Police say 20-year-old Rebecca Ryan of Knoxville, Tennessee, was with friends at a popular climbing area in Bolton on Saturday when she fell from a 90-foot cliff she was trying to descend.



Ryan, a student at the University of Vermont and an experienced rock climber, died at the scene.

