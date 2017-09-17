WBIR
Close

Knoxville woman dies in rock-climbing accident

Associated Press , WBIR 12:58 PM. EDT September 17, 2017

BOLTON, VT. - Vermont state police say a college student from Tennessee has died in a rock-climbing accident.

Police say 20-year-old Rebecca Ryan of Knoxville, Tennessee, was with friends at a popular climbing area in Bolton on Saturday when she fell from a 90-foot cliff she was trying to descend.

Ryan, a student at the University of Vermont and an experienced rock climber, died at the scene.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories