Knoxville Zoo prepares for solar eclipse

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Newport Animal Shelter likely to close
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender
-
Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop
-
Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe
-
Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor
-
Newport animal shelter could close
-
Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions
More Stories
-
Alfred Angelo closure prompts panic in East Tennessee bridesJul 15, 2017, 6:41 p.m.
-
Woman arrested for towing kids in little red wagonJul 15, 2017, 3:45 p.m.
-
Sevierville Police look for public assistance in…Jul 15, 2017, 5:08 p.m.