Laura Bush to speak at Andrew Jackson's Hermitage

Former first lady Laura Bush will speak at Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage in May as part of the historical site’s commemoration of the 250th birthday of the nation's seventh president.

Bush, the wife of former President George W. Bush, accepted the Andrew Jackson Foundation's invitation to be the keynote speaker at its annual Spring Outing, a 117-year tradition that started as a picnic on the mansion's lawn during the site's early preservation days. The invitation-only event is a fundraiser for the nonprofit foundation.

"We are particularly excited that Mrs. Bush has agreed to come and be the speaker this year," said Howard Kittell, the foundation's president. "It's Jackson's 250th birthday. We want to, clearly, commemorate the things that he did in his life, and to raise people's awareness of The Hermitage in metropolitan Nashville but also around the country."

Bush's speech is a highlight of The Hermitage's yearlong celebration of Jackson's birthday, which is March 15. Additional Jackson-themed events are planned locally as well as at sites across the country that have ties to the president, including the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and the National Museum of the American Indian.

The foundation's selection of the former first lady as an event headliner is in keeping with its recent efforts to raise the Nashville site's national profile. Bush will be the first person to have lived in the White House to speak at the Spring Outing, Kittell said.

The presidential site launched an effort to increase national awareness in 2014. The foundation wants Andrew Jackson's Hermitage to be as well known a place to learn about American history as George Washington's Mount Vernon and Thomas Jefferson's Monticello, Kittell said.

"We felt that The Hermitage deserved that level of national recognition and that Nashville deserved that recognition too as a seat of a presidential home," Kittell said.

The 1,120-acre National Historic Landmark northeast of downtown Nashville is one of the country's first presidential museums. The Ladies Hermitage Association, now called the Andrew Jackson Foundation, opened The Hermitage to the public in 1889.

Due to the prominent role of women in the site's preservation history, the foundation typically picks a woman as the Spring Outing speaker, Kittell said. Past speakers include Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and Tennessee first lady Crissy Haslam.

Bush, who toured Jackson's home in 2009, has interests that are in keeping with The Hermitage's work, including education and preservation, Kittell said. The former first lady serves on the Council for the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture and the board of trustees for the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

While her husband was in office, she served as honorary chair of the Save America’s Treasures grant program. In 2000, the Andrew Jackson Foundation received a grant from that program to restore two cabins from Jackson's early political and military years.

"She was very focused on education and reading and literacy, and so much of our programming is about adult and children’s education," Kittell said. "The fact that we're a preservation site, one of the earliest preservation sites in the country, it fits with her interests in preserving our country's history."

More than 500 people are expected to attend the Spring Outing, which starts at 11:30 a.m. May 17. To receive an invitation, contact Jennifer Harris at 615-889-2941, ext. 203.

