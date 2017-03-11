Lenoir City Apartment Fire

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WBIR Breaking News
-
Chance for snow south of I40
-
Saturday Snow Update 3-11-17
-
Snow expected Saturday around midnight
-
Appalachian Unsolved: No sign of missing mother
-
Remembering the Blizzard of 93
-
Jessica Cox takes stand in court
-
Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler
-
Tiny home built in one day for veteran
-
Unidentified KY body exhumed after 96 years
More Stories
-
Best chance for snow late Saturday night into early…Mar. 9, 2017, 4:05 p.m.
-
#snoWBIR: Your photos as snow moves into East TennesseeMar 11, 2017, 3:51 p.m.
-
One dead in Crossvile house fireMar 11, 2017, 4:16 p.m.