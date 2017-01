A group of unfinished bronze Oscar statuettes are seen January 13, 2017 at Polich Tallix Foundary in Rock Tavern, Upstate New York. Menzie stamps the serial number into the bronze statuettes later finished in the 24-karat gold. A stylized figure of a knight holding a crusader's sword standing on a reel of film with five spokes signifying the five original branches of the Academy (actors, directors, producers, technicians and writers) is widely considered the most prestigious cinema award trophy. / AFP / DON EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: DON EMMERT, This content is subject to copyright.)

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- It's one of Hollywood's biggest days as nominees for the 2017 Academy Awards are announced.

Films like La La Land, Fences, Hidden Figures and Manchester by the Sea are expected to be strong contenders.

The 2017 Oscars ceremony will be held Sunday, Feb. 26.

