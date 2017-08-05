Local boxing club packs a punch for a cause

BRYAN, Texas - For the second year in a row, over 50 contenders will be bobbing and weaving their way to the Brazos Valley for the Unleashed Boxing Show II.

8 local boxers ranging from age 8 to 35 will compete in tomorrows competition.

Carl Perry owns Unleashed Boxing, and says he created this event as a way to give his boxers a chance to fight in front of a home crowd and bring something unique to the Brazos Valley.

"This is their opportunity to put their skills to the test, and in an actual boxing ring. The great thing about it is they actually get to do it here in their hometown," said Carl.

The Unleashed Boxing Show II will be held at the Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley on Saturday, August 5.

Doors open at noon and tickets are $5 for children seven and under and $10 for anyone eight and older.

A portion of the events proceeds will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley.

