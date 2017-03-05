Local project helps Northern Ireland Division
The Ulster Project of East Tennessee brings 30 teenagers from Northern Ireland to America each summer. The teens live with host families and learn about American culture and work to break down barriers between participants of different religions.
WBIR 11:13 PM. EST March 05, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WBIR Breaking News
-
Trump supporters rally at Victor Ashe Park
-
Record Muskellunge fish caught
-
Animal hospital fire kills three dogs
-
Man proposes in hospital after car crash
-
Lawmakers defer first gas tax hurdle
-
2 girls, 1 adult hospitalized after eating gummies containing THC
-
Powell family loses everything in house fire
-
Josh Dobbs talks to media at NFL Combine
-
EmiSunshine song "Resting Place" forged in Sevier County wildfires
More Stories
-
A few showers to start, then mostly cloudy MondayDec 10, 2015, 10:15 a.m.
-
East Tennessee organization aims to heal Northern…Mar. 5, 2017, 11:13 p.m.
-
20 micro homes for homeless planned in south NashvilleMar. 5, 2017, 10:25 p.m.