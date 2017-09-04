WBIR
$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Houston Kroger store

KHOU & KVUE Staff , KHOU 4:52 PM. EDT September 04, 2017

HOUSTON - HOUSTON -- Someone recovering from Harvey may have just won big in the Powerball.

The Texas Lottery website reports a million dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Kroger grocery store at 7747 Kirby Drive near Main Street.

There's no official word yet on who won the money, but it can likely be put to good use given the devastation in the community.

Saturday night's winning numbers were 6 21 41 52 62, Powerball: 26.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


