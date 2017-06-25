10-year-old boy helps rescue dog out of a culvert

Courtesy of Tim Branstetter, Scott County News

SCOTT COUNTY, TENN. - A 10-year-old boy assisted in the rescue of a 6-month-old dog, named Smokey, Sunday afternoon.

The bloodhound was stuck in a culvert near Meadow Creek Road, close to Burchfield Elementary.





Courtesy of Tim Branstetter, Scott County News

Firefighters were at the scene for more than 10 hours.

10-year-old George Kline was able to reach the dog, assisting in the rescue.





Courtesy of Tim Branstetter, Scott County News

Smokey is doing much better now, after being back with his owner Sunday evening.

