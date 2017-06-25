WBIR
10-year-old boy helps rescue dog out of a culvert

Drew LaFasto, WBIR 9:06 PM. EDT June 25, 2017

SCOTT COUNTY, TENN. - A 10-year-old boy assisted in the rescue of a 6-month-old dog, named Smokey, Sunday afternoon.

The bloodhound was stuck in a culvert near Meadow Creek Road, close to Burchfield Elementary.


Firefighters were at the scene for more than 10 hours.

10-year-old George Kline was able to reach the dog, assisting in the rescue.


Smokey is doing much better now, after being back with his owner Sunday evening.

